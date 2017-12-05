Menu
Is this the end of payphones on the Northern Rivers?

There are plans to remove this phone booth from Kyogle.
KYOGLE Council has received notification from Telstra that they propose to remove a payphone from outside the telephone exchange at 155 Summerland Way, Kyogle.

If this payphone is removed, one card and coin payphone will remain at the site.

So the council wants to know: Does the possible removal of this payphone affect you?

Let the council know by January 5.

You can respond by going to the council's Facebook page and leaving a comment, email council@kyogle.nsw.gov.au or phone 66321611.

Telstra advises that it intends to make a final decision on the proposal by January 10.

