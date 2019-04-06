End of daylight saving means it's time to check smoke alarms

STAY ALERT: Senior firefighters are reminding the public to change the battery on their smoke alarms when daylight saving ends on Sunday.

FIREFIGHTERS are urging residents to check their smoke alarms when they change their clocks at the end of daylight saving on Sunday, April 7.

Ballina leading station officer, Erin Rampling, said the weekend was a good opportunity to ensure smoke alarms are working and replace those which are older than 10 years old.

"As smoke alarms can be affected by dust, insects, humidity and age, they need to be replaced every 10 years,” he said.

"FRNSW also recommends that you replace lead or alkaline batteries in smoke alarms every 12 months and test your smoke alarm batteries every month by pressing and holding the test button for at least five seconds until you hear the beeps.”

In NSW, at least one working smoke alarm must be installed on each level of a home.

This includes rental properties, relocatable homes, caravans and camper-vans or any other residential building where people sleep.

Station Officer Rampling said in addition to the minimum legal requirement of one smoke alarm per level, FRNSW strongly recommended installing smoke alarms in all rooms where people sleep and the hallways leading to sleeping areas.

"Ideally you should have the smoke alarms hard wired (connected to the electrical wiring) and interconnected, so that if one activates they will all sound an alarm,” he said.

"Having working smoke alarms installed on every level of your home dramatically increases your chances of survival in the event of a fire.

"A fire can take hold in just three minutes, filling your home with deadly smoke. A working smoke alarm gives you vital seconds to get out before you're overcome.

"Stay out of harm, replace any out-dated smoke alarms and protect your home against fire ahead of winter.”