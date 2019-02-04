End of an era: Shoe shop to close after 52 years
IT'S the end of an era for Lismore's shoe-lovers.
After more than half a century in business, Boutique Shoes (formerly Bondfields Shoes) is closing with a 40 per cent off sale.
A post on their Facebook page by owner Susan Bennett said: "Boutique Shoes is closing it's doors after 52 years, we wish to thank everyone who has supported us by shopping locally during those years."
Over the past five decades, Bondfields was a destination shoe boutique for the well-dressed
It's also a sad day for the Lismore CBD, which was revealed in December 2018 to have 45 vacant shopfronts.
At the time Council said the CBDs vacancy rate was 8.57 per cent.