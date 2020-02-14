Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It’s a popular live music destination, but has also been known for its accommodation.
It’s a popular live music destination, but has also been known for its accommodation.
News

End of an era for historic pub accommodation

Liana Turner
14th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE owners of the historic Hotel Brunswick have confirmed the popular pub is bringing an end to the accommodation side of the business.

The historic hotel has housed visitors to Brunswick Heads for many year.

In a statement, the hotel’s management confirmed the change.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the end of an era of the Hotel Brunswick’s heritage-listed Accommodation,” they said.

“Due to the updated NSW fire safety requirements, and the impossible and untenable task of retro-fitting sprinklers throughout the entire building to enable the Accommodation to continue, we have no option other than to proceed with its closure.

“Thank you to the many happy guests who enjoyed the authentic ambience of this beautiful old Hotel, returning year after year, over the past 80 years.

“We are grateful for your loyal patronage.”

brunswick heads hotel brunswick northern rivers accommodation northern rivers pubs
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen allegedly involved in fatal attack faces court

        premium_icon Teen allegedly involved in fatal attack faces court

        Crime A teen is in court over an alleged attack that killed Jesse Vilkelis-Curas in Ballina.

        REVEALED: Who can get Splendour local tickets?

        premium_icon REVEALED: Who can get Splendour local tickets?

        News A full list of locations for Splendour tickets.

        ROAD CLOSURES: Northern Rivers latest road updates

        ROAD CLOSURES: Northern Rivers latest road updates

        News Roads across the Northern Rivers are still flooded

        IN PICS: Heavy rain submerges cars, floods Lismore Streets

        premium_icon IN PICS: Heavy rain submerges cars, floods Lismore Streets

        News Take a look at the volume of water around Lismore

        • 14th Feb 2020 2:31 PM