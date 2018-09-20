End of an era: Ballina's best-loved home on the market

WINDMILL HOUSE: Generations of people of stopped to admire this house at 58 Shelley Beach Rd, Ballina which was decorated by former owner Peter Gutter with quirky tiled and decorated objects.

IT'S the beach house with a garden full of quirky details which has delighted residents and visitors alike for decades.

Often called the windmill or lighthouse home due to amazing array of fascinating original tiled ornaments, this original 1960s home located at 58 Shelly Beach Rd, Ballina, is now on the market.

Zoned for medium density, unless a buyer is keen to retain the property's colourful ambiance, it's likely the three bedroom property will be developed to take advantage of it's magnificent ocean views.

McGrath agent David Sommerville said the property is both a unique work of art and a desirable development site.

Mr Somerville said the residence, which is set atop popular Shelly Beach Rd with stunning views of the beach and sparkling ocean, has only just been listed but is already attracting a great deal of interest.

He said the house which was decorated by owner Peter Gutter, who started off making decorated letter-box in an effort to get drivers to slow down after a number of his beloved cats were killed on the road.

From there, Mr Gutter's artistic flair grew to create a decorated garden and house before he passed away late last year.

"There are two model lighthouses in the front garden and the one on the left is modelled on one in Holland by the previous owner Peter Gutter who was Dutch," he said.

"The other lighthouse is modelled on the one at Byron Bay."

Mr Sommererville said although he acknowledged the town has a special place in its heart for such a landmark residence, the reality is that it is also a rare development site with ocean views.

"We feel while there is a whole lot of history with this property, it will probably attract someone to build their dream home," he said.

"Or the property lends itself to being purchased by someone who could build a medium-density duplex."

While he declined to discuss the price range of this property, Mr Sommerville said a nearby residence at 52 Shelly Beach Rd sold for $1.4 million in October 2016.

Mr Sommerville said the property which comprises 727sqm will go under the hammer on Saturday November 10 at 11am.