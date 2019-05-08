End of an era as Ford dealership changes hands

MEMORY LANE: Bob Trevan at the site where he sold Ford vehicles from the 95-year-old Trevan Ford motor dealership in Lismore. New owners Frizelle Sunshine Automotive Group have renamed both the Lismore and Ballina businesses Northern Rivers Ford and Izuzu.

MEMORY LANE: Bob Trevan at the site where he sold Ford vehicles from the 95-year-old Trevan Ford motor dealership in Lismore. New owners Frizelle Sunshine Automotive Group have renamed both the Lismore and Ballina businesses Northern Rivers Ford and Izuzu. Marc Stapelberg

IT'S THE end of an era for Trevan Ford with new owners at both the Lismore and Ballina sites for the second time in its 109 year history.

But unlike former owner Andrew Bing, the new owners have not kept the Trevan name. Instead, new owners Frizelle Sunshine Automotive Group have renamed them Northern Rivers Ford and Isuzu - Ballina and Lismore.

Frizelle's Lismore general manager Allan Potter said all of the 60 odd employees between the two sites had kept their jobs during the takeover.

"We've kept all the existing staff on because most of them are local residents and we don't want to cause any bad vibes by letting people go,” Mr Potter said.

"We probably didn't need to keep them all, but we've kept them in their jobs... we will maybe move them around into other jobs if we need too.”

The Queensland company recently expanded into New South Wales by recently going into business with large Sydney company Peter Warren Automotive Group.

"It's a big opportunity and we are thankful to have the opportunity to take over,” he said.

"Trevan have had a great reputation on the Northern Rivers for years but keeping the name was never an option.

"Both Trevan signs are down - but the Isuzu signs have not come down yet.”

Mr Potter, who oversees the two new Northern Rivers Ford and Isuzu sites and the existing Frizelle Automotive site in South Lismore said the company would aspire to "look after everybody and employ more people in the area”.

"We are proposing in a year's time to bring the original Trevan site in Lismore over to the Frizelle's site in South Lismore - so we've got economy to scale,” he said.

"We are a large family organisation and staff always come first. We will continue what we've been doing the whole time as Frizelle and that's looking after customers the best we can.”

Previous owner Bob Trevan said it was a bitter-sweet day when the Trevan signs came down because "it was the end of a chapter but the legacy of Trevan Ford in the Richmond, Brunswick and Tweed valleys will always live on in the books of local history”.

"It was sad day for me because I'd been working in that building my whole working life, which is about 65 years,” Bob said.

"Andrew Bing took on the Trevan business name because of our sales and service reputation and the businesses' resilience in the automotive industry.

"From 1910 my father was committed to service, service at all costs, and so went the same philosophy for my eldest brother and later on myself when I took over.

"Local and visiting clientele trusted us and they knew if they bought a car from Trevan, they would get personalised service, the car would be serviced correctly and come at the right price.”