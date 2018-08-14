End of an era as dog breeder farewells iconic event

CAPTION: Lismore district dog breeder Cynthia Kildea will hang up her Ekka credentials this year.

AFTER 25 years showing her beloved dachshunds at the Ekka in Brisbane, Cynthia Kildea is saying farewell to the iconic event.

The Northern Rivers dog breeder reckons she has had a great innings but time and age are taking their toll on her 79-year-old body.

"I'm tired now,” she said of retiring.

"I've been doing it for so long.

"But I will still go to all the local shows.”

Cynthia took three dachshunds to the Ekka over the weekend, with the impressive trio proving popular with show patrons and lapping up countless pats.

"I've been breeding them for 35 years,” Cynthia said.

"I just love them. They are a great dog.

"They are fierce, they will protect you against anything and they are great watchdogs.”

