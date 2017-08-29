Encouraging youth projects in Byron Bay

BYRON Shire Council is offering two grants valued at $2500 for youth-related projects to foster creativity and passion in the regions young people.

Community Project Officer at Byron Shire Council, Rochelle Barclay, said the Small Change grants are aimed at supporting projects by young people for young people.

"The concept behind these grants is that young people know what young people want and this money can be used directly for projects that will be well received by those in the 15-25 year age group,” Ms Barclay said.

"The 2016 census found that young people make up approximately 20% of our population and Byron Shire Council is keen to show our youth that we value them and their ideas.

"We are looking forward to receiving some exciting applications for projects, workshop programs, activities and events that promote a positive image of young people.”

Applications for the grant must address one or more of the themes in the Byron Shire Council's Community Strategic Plan:

Environment

Society and Culture

Economy

Community Infrastructure

Corporate Management

All applications are due in by October 9.

For more information, visit http://www.byron.nsw.gov.au/small-change-grants-funding-round-for-young-people