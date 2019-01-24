Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kimberley Ruth Mitchell, 27, is accused of murdering Kevin Ryan, 40. The court heard she is six other unrelated charges she is also facing.
Kimberley Ruth Mitchell, 27, is accused of murdering Kevin Ryan, 40. The court heard she is six other unrelated charges she is also facing. Facebook
Crime

Emu Park murder case moves forward

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
24th Jan 2019 2:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN accused of stabbing a man to death is expected to be ordered to stand trial in the coming months.

Kimberley Ruth Mitchell, 27, is accused of murdering Kevin Ryan, 40, in Emu Park in October, 2017.

Mr Ryan was found seriously injured on a Bright Street footpath around 3.45pm on October 4.

Paramedics provided CPR, however, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Ms Mitchell's murder charge and associated charges were mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said all witnesses required to give evidence at a committal hearing have been notified and a directions date had been set for February 22 where it was expected a committal hearing date will be set.

Committal hearings are where magistrates determine if there is sufficient evidence for the matter to proceed to the higher courts and then orders the accused to stand trial.

Ms Mitchell has been remanded in custody since her arrest on January 8, 2018.

emu park kevin ryan kimberley mitchell murder accused rockhampton magistrates court stabbing tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    FAREWELL LINDSAY: Beloved man bled orange

    FAREWELL LINDSAY: Beloved man bled orange

    News IT WAS standing-room only when the Northern Rivers emergency services community farwelled a much-loved and respected member, Lindsay William Matterson.

    RED ALERT: Warning issued over algae in Richmond River

    RED ALERT: Warning issued over algae in Richmond River

    Environment It's the second algae alert for the region this week

    Woman attacked partner because she was tired, stressed

    premium_icon Woman attacked partner because she was tired, stressed

    Crime Magistrate considered jail time for the Lismore 32-year-old