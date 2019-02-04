Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMPTY: Coles Cannonvale has been cleared out of fresh fruit and vegetables.
EMPTY: Coles Cannonvale has been cleared out of fresh fruit and vegetables. Georgia Simpson
News

Empty: Supermarkets cleared out of fresh fruit and vegies

Georgia Simpson
by
4th Feb 2019 3:04 PM

ABOUT 20 tons of fresh fruit and vegetables are scheduled for delivery at Coles Cannonvale this afternoon.

The fresh fruit and vegetable aisle at the store has been looking sparse since Saturday, after food trucks have been unable to deliver food, due to the flooding in Townsville.

A delivery of 20 pallets has been organised from Brisbane, with enough fresh produce to last the Cannonvale store for the remainder of the week, with an increase in staples like bread and milk.

Previously, the trucks have been exiting Townsville and coming down to the Whitsundays from the west, but as the flooding has worsened, all deliveries from Townsville have been halted.

Woolworths are also expected to receive a delivery to replenish fresh fruit and vegetable stocks within the next 24 hours.

For those with a fondness for brussels sprouts; there is stock left at Coles Cannonvale.

coles cannonvale editors picks fresh produce whitsundays woolworths
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    A decision has been made on $40M West Byron development

    premium_icon A decision has been made on $40M West Byron development

    News THE decision was announced shortly after the JRPP meeting convened.

    End of an era: Shoe shop to close after 52 years

    premium_icon End of an era: Shoe shop to close after 52 years

    News One of Lismore's oldest stores to close

    Ex-Trinity teacher arrested over child sex charges

    premium_icon Ex-Trinity teacher arrested over child sex charges

    Crime The Lismore school's community is in shock over arrest

    Firies contain bush fire burning on outskirts of town

    Firies contain bush fire burning on outskirts of town

    Breaking Extra resources are being called to the scene