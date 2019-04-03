Empty for 7 years, what will happen to supermarket building?

LET'S DO SOMETHING: The empty IGA buidling in Kyogle's main street

LET'S DO SOMETHING: The empty IGA buidling in Kyogle's main street Susanna Freymark

THE former IGA supermarket building in Kyogle's main street has been empty for seven years.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said the council was in discussions with the IGA executive to identify and plan their ideas for the building space.

"This has been an ongoing process however we have recently requested that they come to Kyogle so we can try to negotiate an outcome which is positive for the community," Cr Mulholland said.

"There are a number of options which we as a council will present to them but ultimately this is a privately owned commercial premises that does not come under council's purview."

Cr Mulholland said she understood something needed to be done and ran a poll on her Facebook page asking residents what they thought.

More than 60 per cent of respondents said to buy the building and 37 per cent wanted the council to negotiate with the IGA owners.

"The rear of the premises could be used for additional off-street parking," Cr Mulholland said.

However this would be a multi-million-dollar undertaking.

"Our idea was to look at providing home and micro businesses with a 'shop front' in a co-op style arrangement."

Queensland and Northern NSW Ritchies state manager Peter Lee said the Council had been in touch.

"Kyogle council have been in contact and we have organised a meeting for mid April to discuss opportunities for the site.

"We have been actively trying to lease the site however there has been little or no interest," he said.

When asked about the rental costs, Mr Lee said no one had apporached them to rent the site.

"Over the years we haven't got to the point of discussing rentals as there hasn't been a lot of interest," he said.

Mr Lee would not confirm the weekly rent for the building.