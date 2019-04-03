Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LET'S DO SOMETHING: The empty IGA buidling in Kyogle's main street
LET'S DO SOMETHING: The empty IGA buidling in Kyogle's main street Susanna Freymark
Business

Empty for 7 years, what will happen to supermarket building?

Susanna Freymark
by
3rd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE former IGA supermarket building in Kyogle's main street has been empty for seven years.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said the council was in discussions with the IGA executive to identify and plan their ideas for the building space.

"This has been an ongoing process however we have recently requested that they come to Kyogle so we can try to negotiate an outcome which is positive for the community," Cr Mulholland said.

"There are a number of options which we as a council will present to them but ultimately this is a privately owned commercial premises that does not come under council's purview."

Cr Mulholland said she understood something needed to be done and ran a poll on her Facebook page asking residents what they thought.

More than 60 per cent of respondents said to buy the building and 37 per cent wanted the council to negotiate with the IGA owners.

"The rear of the premises could be used for additional off-street parking," Cr Mulholland said.

However this would be a multi-million-dollar undertaking.

"Our idea was to look at providing home and micro businesses with a 'shop front' in a co-op style arrangement."

Queensland and Northern NSW Ritchies state manager Peter Lee said the Council had been in touch.

"Kyogle council have been in contact and we have organised a meeting for mid April to discuss opportunities for the site.

"We have been actively trying to lease the site however there has been little or no interest," he said.

When asked about the rental costs, Mr Lee said no one had apporached them to rent the site.

"Over the years we haven't got to the point of discussing rentals as there hasn't been a lot of interest," he said. 

Mr Lee would not confirm the weekly rent for the building.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Pub's new managers reveal grand plans

    premium_icon Pub's new managers reveal grand plans

    Business THIS much-loved Casino pub will offer delicious food and a family-friendly atmosphere.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Hospital site unusable after years of vandalism

    premium_icon Hospital site unusable after years of vandalism

    Community Health district set to go ahead with plans to demolish the buildings

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Spike in poisonings from deadly mushrooms

    Spike in poisonings from deadly mushrooms

    Health Don't eat wild mushrooms -- they could make you very sick

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:10 PM
    A parent's guide to the Splendour 2019 line up

    premium_icon A parent's guide to the Splendour 2019 line up

    Whats On In case you want to talk to your teens about the festival

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:15 PM