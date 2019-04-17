Empowering girls through guides

GUIDING LIGHT: Lismore Guides are looking for more leaders to join in a range of fun activities. Leaders Jacqueline Scutt and Sarah Henderson with junior guides Sienna Fountain and Molly Corcoran, are ready to enjoy an event where they will paint figurines of Australian animals.

LISMORE guides are calling out for adult volunteers to help lead and empower girls and young women.

Guide leaders Jacqueline Scutt and Sarah Henderson are asking women aged over 18 in the community who want to build personal capacity, help create a better world and join be part of an organisation which offers countless opportunities to make a difference in the lives of girls and young women.

Ms Scutt, who joined the movement in 1998, said guiding created characteristics that would follow her young charges into adulthood.

"It provides a values-based dynamic and flexible non-formal educational program for girls and young women in a fun and supportive girls-only environment," she said.

"Girls develop leadership skills and a sense of personal responsibility and a shared purpose to make the world a better place, to enable girls and young women to grow into confident, self-respecting, responsible community members."

Ms Scutt said all adult volunteers are offered free training and loads of support including travel costs paid first-aid training.

"People simply need a little extra time, and the desire to do something worthwhile and fulfilling," she said.

"And it's fun."

Ms Scutt said she became involved when she took her eldest daughter along to join.

"She was aged seven and extremely shy and someone suggested we take her guides," she said.

"I could not believe the change in my daughter, she loved it and is now a grown women with a strong personality."

Ms Scutt said she had also done things she never thought possible.

"I've done abseiling, gone out in a Tall Ship out to the Great Barrier Reef and learned to paddle a kayak," she said.

"A couple of years ago I went to India to one of our world guide centres."

Ms Scutt said Lismore Guides is also seeking a district manager who work with the guide leaders to support them and make sure their training is up to date.

Ms Henderson is a former guide and now leads Lismore's junior guides

She loved sharing fun activities and life skills.

"I love hanging out with the girls and doing fun activities," she said.

"Guiding for me for was a great experience and I love giving back."

More information https://www.girlguides-nswact.org.au