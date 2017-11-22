Employers 'walking on eggshells' over staff sick leave

Many employers don't understand their obligations, new research has revealed.

ONLY one in three employers are confident they are compliant with the Fair Work Act, new research has shown.

The Employsure Workplace Index also found 20 per cent of employers admitted they know very little or nothing at all about the Fair Work Act.

Employsure's managing director, Ed Mallett, said: "We receive over 600 calls a day from employers confused by what they are required to do to meet the requirements of the Fair Work Act leaving themselves exposed to penalties, fines, and serious legal costs.”

The three key issues for employers as:

1. Staff calling in sick

2. How to end employment

3. The complexity of workplace laws.

"We found 86 per cent of small businesses don't fully understand their obligations as an employer under Fair Work, so it's not surprising that employers lose 60% of unfair dismissal cases,” Mr Mallett said.

"They are exposing their businesses to financial risk.”

The research also revealed one in four employers found it difficult to calculate the correct pay, entitlements, and interpret the Modern Awards for their business.

In addition, only 10 per cent of managers were confident they understood the Fair Work Act.

Also of concern is small business employers don't know where to go to find help, with more than one third admitting they rely on Google for information on managing their Fair Work obligations.