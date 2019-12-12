Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Money

Employees receive $14m in bonuses

by Amanda Woods
12th Dec 2019 6:02 AM

 

Christmas came early for employees at a Baltimore-based commercial real estate developer.

St. John Properties announced at its recent holiday party that it is handing out $A14 ($US10) million in bonuses to its 198 employees - leaving many with stunned expressions on their faces and some in tears and embracing each other, new video shows.

Company founder and chairman Edward St. John said the amount each employee would receive depended on tenure - with an average bonus of $US50,000 ($A43,420).

But six-figure bonuses are in store for some employees who are set to receive more than $US250,000 ($A367,110).

 

An employee is visibly shocked after receiving her Christmas bonus.
An employee is visibly shocked after receiving her Christmas bonus.

 

"I wanted to celebrate it and make it meaningful for the people who did it," Mr St. John said, according to the Baltimore Sun. "I steer the boat but they are the ones that run the boat."

The bonuses celebrate a company milestone - developing 20 million square feet (1,858,060sq m) of office space, retail and warehouses.

The company's real estate is spread out across Maryland, Virginia, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Utah and Wisconsin.

"I still haven't absorbed it," Nikki Goode, director of taxation, said in the company video. "I'm shocked, very thankful."

Accounts payable specialist Danielle Valenzia, a 19-year company veteran, was clearly emotional when she heard the news.

"What happened tonight was magical," she said in the video. "This is huge."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

employment finance money

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lismore mum, son recovering after kidney transplant

        premium_icon Lismore mum, son recovering after kidney transplant

        News AFTER an “anxious” lead-up to the surgeries, which were performed in Sydney, the Battistas are now in recovery mode.

        'Fly high, beautiful boy': Tributes to man killed in crash

        'Fly high, beautiful boy': Tributes to man killed in crash

        News The much-loved 25-year-old was killed in a tragic crash near Lismore

        How this business helps grieving pet owners

        premium_icon How this business helps grieving pet owners

        News Losing a pet is a harrowing experience but this company can help

        Near record activity for Northern NSW hospitals

        premium_icon Near record activity for Northern NSW hospitals

        News Lismore Base Hospital has had its busiest quarter on record, with 10,189 Emergency...