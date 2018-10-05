Employee takes over the reigns at brand new beauty salon

Kyogle's newest business Hayetherehair owner Sarah Hayes blow dries long-time client Libby Elliott's hair. Ms Elliott travels from Alstonville to get her hair done by Miss Hayes.

Kyogle's newest business Hayetherehair owner Sarah Hayes blow dries long-time client Libby Elliott's hair. Ms Elliott travels from Alstonville to get her hair done by Miss Hayes. Francis Witsenhusyen

THE woman behind Kyogle's newest hairdressing salon Hayetherehair is forging the way for young women in business.

She's been hairdressing for close to a decade, but 26-year-old Sarah Hayes says she couldn't picture herself doing anything else.

Miss Hayes has spent "the most part of a week" before the grand-opening on Tuesday renovating the old salon, where she once was an employee, into a beautiful, welcoming and professional hairdressing studio.

"Opening my own salon is something I've always wanted to do, I never thought I'd get here but I did it," Miss Hayes said.

"It feels amazing and scary ... I'm really happy. I'm already looking forward to work tomorrow."

Offering all the regular services, Miss Hayes is up for any task when it comes to a desired hairstyle.

"My favourite thing out of the colouring and cutting and chemical services is hair extensions," she said.

"I do love doing hair and transforming people... and I enjoy meeting new people, everyone has a story."

With some of her old clientele travelling up to an hour for an appointment, Miss Hayes hopes to continue to build her reputation in Kyogle.

After experiencing a boss who almost turned her off hairdressing, the 17-year-old decided to finish her apprenticeship off at TAFE and then landed a job soon after.

"I'm glad I persevered, It's a great profession to get into," she said.

"I have always wanted to be a hair dresser since I was small.

"I would like to thank my family and partner Aaron and all my lovely clients who have supported me through this journey.

"A shout out to Rebecca from Cutting it Straight too, who gave me this opportunity and to Trish - who has opened Serenity Beauty Bar within the building too ...it's all very exciting."

Find Hayetherehair at 143 Summerland Way, Kyogle.