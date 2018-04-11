Child sex abuse claims against PM dept employee

AN employee of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's department has been arrested for alleged child sex offences.

The man, understood to be aged in his 50s, has been charged over indecent acts with children aged under 16 in central Australia.

Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary Martin Parkinson confirmed today that a department employee had been arrested over alleged indecent acts with minors this week.

The man has been immediately suspended pending court processes.

Sky News reports the man had allegedly offered cigarettes to underage girls for sexual favours.

Mr Parkinson said the Australian public service had zero tolerance for any abuse, particularly the abuse of children.

"These allegations are extremely disturbing and we are cooperating fully with the Northern Territory Police," he said.

A statement on the matter from Mr Parkinson read: "The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet confirms that an employee of the Department was arrested this week for alleged indecent acts against minors.

"The Australian Public Service has a zero tolerance for any abuse, particularly abuse of children. These allegations are extremely disturbing and we are cooperating fully with the Northern Territory Police.

"The Department has suspended this employee pending court processes.

"We remain committed to ensuring appropriate work practices in dealing with all vulnerable people.

"While this case is currently under investigation, I will not be making any further comment."