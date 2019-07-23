Menu
Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada
Employee found behind freezer

by Tamar Lapin
23rd Jul 2019 8:59 AM

HUMAN remains found behind a cooler at an Iowa supermarket earlier this year were identified on Monday as an employee who went missing 10 years ago.

Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada, 25, worked at the No Frills Supermarket in Council Bluffs when he disappeared on November 28, 2009, the Des Moines Register reported.

Earlier that day, his parents said he got upset and ran out of their home, prompting them to report him missing.

Police now believe Murillo-Moncada went to the supermarket after leaving home, climbed on top of the coolers and fell into a 46cm gap between the coolers and the wall, becoming trapped.

His remains weren't discovered until January 24 by a contractor removing shelving and the coolers from the supermarket, which shuttered in 2016.

Former employees said the space where the coolers were was used for storage, and it was common for workers to be there.

An autopsy showed no signs of trauma to Murillo-Moncada, and the death was ruled accidental.

Police have said they've now closed the cold case.

 

This article originally appeared on NY Post and was reproduced with permission

