Employee accused of planning armed robbery of bowls club

AN EMPLOYEE who allegedly organised the armed robbery of her Brunswick Heads workplace has been released on bail.

Allie Alex, Beau Hinze-Yates and Tori May Perkiss were arrested on Wednesday for the alleged armed robbery at the Brunswick Heads Bowls Club earlier this year.

Police will allege about 12.30am on March 12, a woman was threatened by Mr Hinze-Yates, who was armed with shorn-off shotgun, after closing the licensed venue.

Mr Hinze-Yates, 28, allegedly forced the woman to reopen the business before he stole cash and threatened a security guard who arrived during the incident.

The woman was then forced to drive Mr Hinze-Yates in her vehicle to Clothiers Creek Road, Cabarita, where he got out of the car and entered another vehicle.

The security guard, who was not physically injured, reported the incident to police.

Police will allege Ms Perkiss, 23, was an employee of the bowls club and had helped orchestrate the entire operation.

The pair were also allegedly assisted by Ms Alex, 29, who helped plan the robbery.

All three faced Lismore Local Court on Thursday, each charged with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.

Mr Hinze-Yates was also charged with supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug.

The concern over an outbreak of COVID-19 in the jail system was raised by all three accused’s legal counsel in a bid to seek bail for their clients.

Ms Alex’s solicitor, Phillip Mulherin, told the court his client suffered from asthma and gave assurances she would appear before the court if given bail.

“It is alleged at this stage that Ms Alex is behind the planning, not in the actual execution of the alleged offence,” Mr Mulherin said.

Ms Perkiss, who the court heard was pregnant and undergoing treatment for cervical cancer, was also granted bail.

Her solicitor, Tom Ivey, said the police did not have enough evidence to prove she was involved in the alleged crime.

“The allegation is she took advantage of her employment situation,” Mr Ivey said.

“She doesn’t feature in the call log on the fact sheet post defence, where there’s discussion of divvying up the cash and who get what.

“She was working and has a supportive partner; it doesn’t seem she had any need for money … (where) the co-accused did.

“It’s unclear why she became allegedly involved.”

Meanwhile, Mr Hinze-Yates was denied bail by Magistrate Jeff Linden after the police prosecutor raised concerns that the accused might try to destroy evidence if released.

“Police have obtained a number of telephonic situations which leads to a conclusion this person was involved and was in fact the person who had the gun,” Mr Linden said.

The police prosecutor had told the court officers had failed to find the gun used during the crime when they searched Mr Hinze-Yates’ home.

“We simply have not been able to locate that weapon and if the defendant is granted bail it’s strongly likely they won’t be able to locate that weapon,” the police prosecutor said.

“His release would hinder the investigation.

“He is very much at the centre of this offence, CCTV records put him in the area at the time.”

The three co-accused will next appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on July 22 for further mention.