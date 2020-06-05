Emotional reason why Karina is helping cancer patients

WHEELS: Karina Yates (left) with Jenny Campbell (right), who met through the Cancer Council T2T program. (CREDIT: Adam Daunt)

KARINA YATES has watched her brother Daniel fight cancer for the best part of four years.

Many may have cursed their luck or become angry, but instead Karina is choosing to give back to the community through volunteering at the Cancer Council’s Transport to Treatment program.

“I saw that they were advertising on Facebook because of the coronavirus, they didn’t have many volunteers, as they were over the age of 60 (and) they weren’t able to work,” she said.

“So I thought I had free time and all my uni studies were online so give it a go and see how it went.”

The role involves taking patients, who otherwise would not be able to attend, to their vital treatments and returning them home again.

It may sound mundane, but Karina said the whole journey was worth it just to see the patients smile.

“It’s been really rewarding, there’s been some really beautiful people that I’ve got to meet and have a nice conversation with people and helping out is always nice,” she said.

The Transport to Treatment program is still on the look out for three volunteers in the Lismore/Casino area, and Karina urges people to get on board.

“You should give back to the community, so many people need help and a lot of people don’t like to ask for help so it’s nice to give back when you can, it’s very rewarding,” Karina said

“If they can’t get to their treatment, it has a detrimental effect on their health so it’s nice to be able to help them fulfil that, you might meet the same people over and over or see that person just once but it’s nice to talk to them for the day.”

If you are under 60, have a clean driver’s licence and are interested in supporting cancer patients during this time, please call 02 6639 1300 / email info.farnorthcoast@nswcc.org.au.