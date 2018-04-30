Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dementia and true love: Emotional photo goes viral

by Seniors News
30th Apr 2018 2:11 PM | Updated: 2:25 PM

"IF THAT'S not true love, I don't know what is."

Those were the words of Nashville native Kelli Taylor after she posted arguably the year's most emotional photos to social media.

The picture shows her father, Stan Feener, laying back and cradling her mother, Phyllis, a 58-year-old woman living with dementia.

"My parents have been married for 34 years," Kelli captioned the photo. "My mom is in the final stages of young onset dementia (diagnosed 5 years ago at 53).

"My dad cares for her full-time. She doesn't always remember his name but she knows she is safe with him.

"If that's not true love, I don't know what is."

"Growing older is inevitable, ageing is optional": SIGN UP to Seniors News

The heartstring-tugging post became an instant viral sensation, garnering over 610,000 likes and being retweeted 117,000 times.

The outpouring of support was so immense that it left Kelli, who has created a GoFundMe campaign to help with her mother's care, lost for words.

"I'm reading through all the replies to this with tears running down my face," she wrote in a later tweet.

"I want to reply to everyone but there's so much, I don't even know where to start.

"Thank you all."

dementia kelli taylor phyllis freener stan freener

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Huge palm tree flung onto house after dramatic crash

    PHOTOS: Huge palm tree flung onto house after dramatic crash

    Crime A 22-YEAR-OLD driver has left a trail of destruction after trying to avoid a roadside breath test at Casino. These photos show the damage that was caused.

    Fig spared the chop after residents' plea

    premium_icon Fig spared the chop after residents' plea

    Council News But the future of the Castle Drive tree remains unclear

    Thousands of dollars stolen as scammers target the elderly

    Thousands of dollars stolen as scammers target the elderly

    News Police are calling on the community to protect each other

    Sugar tax would be a disaster for local industry

    premium_icon Sugar tax would be a disaster for local industry

    Business Sunshine Sugar has produced a "healthy" sugar to tackle obesity

    Local Partners