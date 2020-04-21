Tune into our new show Fox League Live on Channel 502 Monday to Friday at 6.30pm and on Saturday at 3pm and Sunday at 5pm.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has launched a passionate defence of outgoing CEO Todd Greenberg.

The game's boss announced his resignation on Monday and an emotional Meninga admitted to being disappointed with the decision.

"I was shocked," Meninga said on Fox League Live.

"I'm the international coach and his support of the international program has been fantastic.

"We all know the NRL and Origin are really important, but his endeavours around the international program and getting that up and going and lift the profile has been exceptional."

Meninga took issue with the timing of the announcement given the extraordinary circumstances the game finds itself in due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was shocked in the fact that it had to happen now," Meninga said.

"I'm a little bit distressed around what has happened in the media about him and how he has had to handle all that.

"Then all of a sudden he has succumbed to it as well. I thought he did a very good job with Peter V'landys in the crisis and the pandemic we have been facing and then he becomes the scapegoat."

Dan Ginnane then asked Meninga why he was getting emotional over the decision.

"I am upset in a way because why do we have to pick on him now?" Meninga said

"We are going through this crisis where we need to be all together.

"We need to sit on the same page and move forward together and instead of bagging people and making some accusations about people let's get on the same page and get the game back on the field."

Originally published as Emotional Meninga dirty on game for picking on Greenberg in darkest hour