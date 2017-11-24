Emotional day honouring our veterans

Minister for Veteran Affairs David Elliott had help collecting enough soil from Lismore Memorial Baths for the upgraded memorial site at Hyde Park

Samantha Poate

IT WAS a significant day for the local RSL and veterans at the Lismore Memorial Baths yesterday.

Veteran Affairs Minister David Elliot came up from Sydney to take samples of soil for the Anzac Memorial Centenary and presented one dedicated local veteran with a Ministerial Award.

"It is great to be here in Lismore to not only present an award of commendation to Ken Jolley for his service to the veterans, but also to collect soil from Lismore to take back to the War Memorial in Hyde Park,” Mr Elliott said.

"A century on, we honour soldiers from the Lismore area by taking a sample of soil and placing it in the Hall of Service at the refurbished Anzac Memorial in Sydney's Hyde Park.”

Recipient of the Ministerial Award Ken Jolley said he thought the idea for the new memorial was brilliant.

"I think the soil is a great idea because that is where the blood went to,” Mr Jolley said.

Lismore Sub Branch: Veteran Affairs Minister David Elliott in Lismore to present a Ministerial Award and collect soil for Sydney's Hyde Park Memorial.

Mr Jolley said he felt emotional and honoured to be recognised for his service and commitment to the Lismore RSL and to the veterans in his community.

"The work Ken has done has been remarkable, particularly with the relocation of this memorial back to Lismore near the railway station,” Mr Elliott said.

"He has done that without any need to be encouraged, without any need to rely on anybody else and I think it is important for people to know that those deeds don't go unnoticed.”

Lismore MP Thomas George congratulated Mr Jolley and recognised the significant work he did in fundraising and action for the Lismore Memorial Baths on Molesworth Street.

"To see what we have got now is an everlasting testament to the city and the recognition to the people who gave their lives to protect us,” Mr George said.

"He said I want to bring it back to its original place, it was very fitting we try and do that for the centenary year.”