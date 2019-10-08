Emmy nomination for Northern Rivers filmmaker

NORTHERN Rivers filmmaker Belinda Chayko's series Safe Harbour (SBS) has been nominated for an Emmy Award.

The drama series, highlighting the plight of asylum seekers, was nominated in the Best TV Movie / Mini-Series category.

Speaking from her Byron Shire home, Chayko said it was incredibly exciting to learn about the International Emmy nomination.

"Safe Harbour was screened in Australia early in 2018 and, although it's been working its way around the world, it felt to me like its time was over, but the nomination is a reminder that strong ideas, well executed, can have a long life," she said.

The filmmaker hoped the nomination should improve her career prospects.

"I'm interested in pursuing some work internationally, so it will definitely help," she said.

"People pay attention to prizes though I'm happy to say that I've been slowly building a reputation both here and overseas for my work in series television."

Safe Harbour is a series about a group of Australians on a sailing holiday who come across a stranded boatload of asylum seekers in the Timor Sea.

Chayko said the Australians on the boat are confronted with the dilemma of what to do - to help or not?

"It's a dilemma many nations are confronted by at the moment and we wanted to explore that from a very personal perspective, getting right to the heart of characters from both sides," she said.

"Australia's answer to the vexed question of asylum seekers has, over many years, been to push it out of sight - sending them offshore, and making contact between asylum seekers and ordinary Australians next to impossible.

"We wanted to bring the issue back into people's consciousness, not to preach to them but to get them to recognise that out of sight does not mean that we should not still be thinking about how we, as a nation, are dealing with the situation."

Produced by Matchbox Pictures, and broadcast on SBS, the asylum seeker drama series was directed by Glendyn Ivin and showrun by writer and producer Belinda Chayko, and features writers Phil Enchelmaier and Matt Cameron. It was produced by Stephen Corvini and includes executive producers Sue Masters, Debbie Lee and Chayko.