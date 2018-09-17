Emmys form guide: Can GoT pull off an epic win?

WITH the earthquake that is the Me Too and Time's Up movements continuing to shake up the television landscape in Hollywood, one thing remains a constant - Hollywood still knows how to slap itself on the back and celebrate its success stories.

This week's Emmy Awards will be abuzz with the salacious details surrounding the fall of its most powerful figure, former CBS boss, Les Moonves.

But his former network will be battling for more than just good press - with streaming services challenging traditional TV studios for dominance like never before.

Some of the biggest names in the small screen business have this year missed out on nominations to relative newcomers to the TV spotlight, then broadcast around the world on popular platforms including Foxtel, Netflix and SBS On Demand.

Netflix surged past its terrestrial TV rivals this year to lead the nominations tally board, scoring a record 112 nods for fan favourites like The Crown, Stranger Things and Ozark.

But with its final season looming in 2019, bookmakers and TV critics alike think this may be the year Foxtel's Game Of Thrones takes away the gold, with 22 nominations; one ahead of futuristic drama series, Westworld.

TV fans might struggle to know who this year's hosts are - Saturday Night Live regulars Michael Che and Colin Jost - but many of the superstar nominees will make up for it on the red carpet and beyond.

And so, drum roll please, the nominations are:

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover in Atlanta is a popular choice to take this one out.

Donald Glover, Atlanta (SBS)

Bill Hader, Barry (Foxtel's showcase)

Anthony Anderson, black-ish (US ABC)

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm (Foxtel On Demand)

Ted Danson, The Good Place (Netflix)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Foxtel's showcase)

Holly Byrnes: My head says Donald Glover for Atlanta to bag this one, but my heart belongs to that loveable reprobate, Frank Gallagher, aka William H. Macy in Shameless.

Andrew Bucklow: I can't go past Bill Hader for his role as a hitman who has dreams of becoming an actor in Barry.

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (Foxtel's showcase)

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (Ten)

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (Ten)

Ed Harris, Westworld (Foxtel's showcase)

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (Foxtel's showcase)

Holly: The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore should consider himself unlucky to miss out in this category, which is strong across the board. The double nods for two Westworld actors might split that vote, so I'm thinking Matthew Rhys has a shot for The Americans.

Bucky: He won it last year and I think Sterling K. Brown is going to win it again. Back to back, baby.

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES/TELEMOVIE

Benedict Cumberbatch as Patrick Melrose. BBC First from July 23.

Darren Criss, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace (FX)

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso: Antonio Banderas (NatGeo)

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert (NBC)

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower (Amazon Prime Video)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose (Foxtel On Demand)

Jesse Plemens, USS Callister/Black Mirror (Netflix)

Holly: John Legend is top of the heap after scoring a place in awards history with his EGOT win (winning a Creative Emmy for Superstar's score), but my vote in this category would go to Benedict Cumberbatch for his mesmerising performance as Patrick Melrose.

Bucky: Former Glee star Darren Criss was simply brilliant as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace. And do you really want to upset an actor who plays such a convincing killer?

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (Foxtel On Demand)

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (US ABC)

Lily Tomlin, Grace And Frankie (Netflix)

Issa Rae, Insecure (Foxtel's showcase)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Allison Janney, Mom (9Go!)

Holly: Julia Louis Dreyfus used to have this category on lock, but her absence this year leaves the door open. Could Allison Janney do the Oscars and Emmys double? Just maybe.

Bucky: Rachel Brosnahan has already won a Golden Globe for her role as a 1950s housewife who takes up stand-up comedy after her hubby leaves her, and there's no doubt she'll be adding an Emmy to her list of awards on Tuesday.

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Claire Foy prepares to film in The Crown. Picture: Supplied/Netflix

Keri Russell, The Americans (Foxtel On Demand)

Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (SBS On Demand)

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (ABC iview)

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black (Foxtel's Syfy)

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (Foxtel On Demand)

Holly: Talk about an embarrassment of riches. You could give the winged statue to any of these remarkable women and be happy. Elisabeth Moss would be favourite, but I'm obsessed with Sandra Oh (and her co-star Jodie Comer who should also have got a nod) in Killing Eve.

Bucky: If you haven't seen Killing Eve, cancel your plans and binge watch it this weekend. Only then will you understand why Sandra Oh deserves the Emmy.

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES/TELEMOVIE

Jessica Biel is nominated for her role as Cora Tannetti in Netflix thriller, The Sinner. Picture: Peter Kramer/USA Network

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story (Foxtel On Demand)

Michelle Dockery, Godless (Netflix)

Regina King, Seven Seconds (Netflix)

Jessica Biel, The Sinner (Netflix)

Laura Dern, The Tale (Foxtel On Demand)

Holly: Jessica Biel's performance was a game changer, shaking off her teen role reputation and declaring herself a serious force to be reckoned with in The Sinner.

Bucky: Laura Dern won her first Emmy last year for her role in Big Little Lies and she's the most deserving winner in 2018 for her role in The Tale, a disturbing movie about childhood sexual assault.

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown (Netflix)

Lena Headey, Game Of Thrones (Foxtel On Demand)

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale (SBS On Demand)

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale (SBS On Demand)

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale (SBS On Demand)

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Thandie Newton, Westworld (Foxtel On Demand)

Holly: Will have the green and gold pompoms out for Yvonne Strahovski (for The Handmaid's Tale) but think one of her co-stars, specifically Alexis Bledel, will edge her out here.

Bucky: It would be unpatriotic to pick anyone apart from Yvonne. Go you good thing!

OUTSTANDING VARIETY/TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Foxtel's Comedy Channel)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (SBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (US ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Foxtel's Comedy Channel)

The Late Late Show With James Corden (Eleven)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Ten)

Holly: If Trevor Noah gets a look-in here I will kick in my television (still furious at his gross comments about Aboriginal women). Just give it to good guy James Corden and no one gets hurt.

Bucky: John Oliver spent $7000 to buy a jockstrap worn by Russell Crowe in Cinderella Man and then donated it to a struggling Blockbuster video store in Alaska. Game over, he wins.

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime Video

Atlanta (SBS On Demand)

Barry (Foxtel On Demand)

black-ish (US ABC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Foxtel On Demand)

GLOW (Netflix)

Silicon Valley (Foxtel On Demand)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Holly: Veep and Modern Family have dominated this category in previous years, but for mine, it's a new race in two: Atlanta or Barry.

Bucky: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has been nominated for six Emmys this year and you can bet this is one of the categories it will definitely win.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Game of Thrones is the favourite to take out the top gong.

The Americans (Foxtel On Demand)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game Of Thrones (Foxtel On Demand)

The Handmaid's Tale (SBS On Demand)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (Ten)

Westworld (Foxtel On Demand)

Holly: My royal correspondent instincts would give this to The Crown, but think it's going to be Dragons, ie Game Of Thrones, for the win.

Bucky: I'm not a fan of Game of Thrones (come at me, nerds) so my money is on The Handmaid's Tale.

* Live stream red carpet and awards analysis from 7am, Tuesday September 18 on www.news.com.au and www.dailytelegraph.com.au. Watch ceremony telecast from 10am on Fox8.