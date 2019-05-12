Flight attendant facing jail after caught dealing cocaine
A glamorous Emirates flight attendant is now facing possible jail time after being caught dealing cocaine in Sydney's eastern suburbs during a major police drug blitz.
Rachel Chami has pleaded guilty at Downing Centre Local Court to supplying a prohibited drug and dealing with the proceeds of crime after being arrested in Double Bay.
The 26-year-old was employed as a flight attendant for the prestigious Dubai-based airline last November but also had another illegal source of income in Sydney's underground drug trade, according to police facts.
Court documents say police officers conducting a special operation pulled over Chami and searched her car, finding 18.5 grams of cocaine - with an estimated street value of $5000 - in the driver's foot well underneath a carpet.
Magistrate Carolyn Huntsman warned Chami on Friday: "It's a serious charge, it's a large quantity - they are matters when sometimes people go to jail."
The case was adjourned so a sentencing assessment report could be prepared before a hearing in July.