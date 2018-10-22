Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emily Seebohm posts to her Instagram stories following Mitch Larkin's denial that he cheated on her. Source: Seebohm's Instagram.
Emily Seebohm posts to her Instagram stories following Mitch Larkin's denial that he cheated on her. Source: Seebohm's Instagram.
Celebrity

Seebohm’s cryptic response to Larkin denials

by Kristy Symonds
22nd Oct 2018 6:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMILY Seebohm took a thinly veiled swipe at Mitch Larkin and another of his ex-girlfriends hit out at the swimming sensation after he vehemently denied allegations he cheated on her.

Emily Seebohm posts to her Instagram stories yesterday. Picture: Instagram/emcbomb
Emily Seebohm posts to her Instagram stories yesterday. Picture: Instagram/emcbomb

 

Meagen Nay had her say on Mitch Larkin’s denial. Picture: Instagram/nay.meagen
Meagen Nay had her say on Mitch Larkin’s denial. Picture: Instagram/nay.meagen

"Sometimes the best thing you can do is keep your mouth shut and your eyes open," Seebohm posted. "The truth always comes out in the end."

Seebohm yesterday posted a string of seemingly happy snaps documenting her morning and workout.

Responding to rumours of an alleged affair, Larkin told U on Sunday that breaking up with Seebohm was one of the hardest things he could do.

"That was really tough ending it and then to be accused of everything else was a whole other kettle of fish," he said.

Emily Seebohm was busy on Instagram following Mitch Larkin's denial that he cheated on her. Picture: Instagram/emcbomb
Emily Seebohm was busy on Instagram following Mitch Larkin's denial that he cheated on her. Picture: Instagram/emcbomb

But former backstroke competitor Meagen Nay, who has previously dated Larkin, also hit out on social media.

"Yeh ok Mitch," Nay wrote, adding four laughing emojis alongside a picture of The Sunday Mail story.

Nay has previously voiced her support for Seebohm after the high-profile split, which Seebohm announced in July, to address "speculation and rumours'' and confirm they'd broken up "due to current events''.

"There is hard evidence in here, trust me," Gold Coast-based Nay posted on social media at the time in response to affair allegations against Larkin.

Neither Seebohm nor Nay had returned requests for comment last night.

emily seebohm mitch larkin split tabloid

Top Stories

    'Grand gesture': Abuse survivors granted access to House

    premium_icon 'Grand gesture': Abuse survivors granted access to House

    News A VICTIM of institutional child sexual abuse from the Northern Rivers will join others in Parliament House for a national apology today.

    Coronial inquest into fatal light plane crash off Byron Bay

    Coronial inquest into fatal light plane crash off Byron Bay

    News Inquest to hear details about crash that killed Lennox pilot

    Alleged cocaine supplier hopes to defend pre-trial hearing

    premium_icon Alleged cocaine supplier hopes to defend pre-trial hearing

    Crime The North Coast man has accused of supplying cocaine

    Oldest retreat in the shire on the market

    premium_icon Oldest retreat in the shire on the market

    Property Slice of paradise on the market

    Local Partners