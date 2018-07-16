Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mitch Larkin splits from Emily Seebohm
Mitch Larkin splits from Emily Seebohm
Swimming

Seebohm no-show for training after split

by Kristy Symonds and Jordan Gerrans
15th Jul 2018 8:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMILY Seebohm failed to join the Australian swim team for their training camp in Cairns yesterday following her shock split from long-term partner and fellow backstroker Mitch Larkin.

While Larkin refused to front media awaiting the team's arrival at the airport and was quickly ushered away, Seebohm - who announced the pair had separated after more than two years of dating with a social media post just days ago - was a no-show.

A spokesman for the swim team confirmed the 26-year-old did not travel from Brisbane with her peers and said she would make a decision "in the next couple of days" about whether she would join them for the camp, which marks the start of a month-long trip for the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Tokyo from August 9 to 13.

"As always, it's about the welfare of the athlete no matter what the situation," the spokesman said.

"It depends on how she is feeling."

Rising swim star Elijah Winnington said he did not believe the split would affect the team's focus during their time in Cairns.

"They're both professionals and they're both world class athletes - they have produced results day in and day out and I really don't think a relationship status is going to affect any sort of team camaraderie or anything," Winnington said.

"We're here to swim, we're the Australian swim team and we're first off going to represent our country as best we can and that sort of stuff is at the bottom of our list… we're here to do a job and, it's like anything, we're going to act professional."

 

Emily Seebohm will decide in the coming days whether she will join the training camp or not. Picture: Adam Head
Emily Seebohm will decide in the coming days whether she will join the training camp or not. Picture: Adam Head

 

Teammate Shayna Jack echoed Winnington's sentiments, saying the team remained "a big family".

"There's nothing that will divide us," she said.

Fellow swimmer Grant Irvine said the group was currently focused on respecting the privacy of the pair - previously considered Australian swimming's golden couple.

"Obviously, it's their business," he said.

Larkin and Seebohm, who bought a house in Brisbane's Hendra late last year, are two of seven swimmers set to take part in a Great Barrier Reef expedition to raise awareness for the health of the reef on Saturday.

Related Items

emily seebohm mitch larkin swimming australia

Top Stories

    22-year-old mystery: Conflicting stories in quest for truth

    premium_icon 22-year-old mystery: Conflicting stories in quest for truth

    News THE shotgun blast believed to have killed Lismore's Jeffrey Brooks at a crayfish farm was heard by a neighbour 1km away.

    Sad end for man who was dramatically rescued during flood

    premium_icon Sad end for man who was dramatically rescued during flood

    News "Deeply disturbing that someone has died under these circumstances”

    Did we take your photo at Lismore outdoor show?

    premium_icon Did we take your photo at Lismore outdoor show?

    News Happy campers converged on the Lismore Showground this weekend

    How will climate change affect the Northern Rivers?

    premium_icon How will climate change affect the Northern Rivers?

    Weather Climate predictions for the next 10, 20, 50 years have been released

    Local Partners