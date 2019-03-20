Menu
A file picture of Clive Palmer holding Mary, his baby daughter with second wife Anna (far left), and flanked by Emily and Michael, his son and daughter from his first marriage. Picture: Supplied
Emily Palmer lands $710,000 sale

by Sophie Foster
20th Mar 2019 7:46 AM

Emily Palmer, offspring of controversial former politician Clive Palmer, has made a tidy $710,000 on the sale of a property bought before she was born.

Listed as a magnificent acreage property of grand proportions by agent Karl Rademeyer of Remax First Caloundra, the property was transferred to Ms Palmer after the death of her mother, Susan, over a decade ago.

Ms Palmer had it listed as a "large residence" covering over 2,000sq m of land with a four bedroom, two bathroom, double car space home on it.

Emily Palmer's Little Mountain investment house. Picture: realestate.com.au
It was described as being 10 minutes from the new Sunshine Coast Hospital, six kilometres from the beach and with proposals for a second house to be built on site.

