Emily Imeson's new exhibition visions regional NSW

Northern Rivers artist Emily Imeson shows she's experienced at landscapes in her new exhibition.

Her second solo exhibition Experienced Landscapes, is the result of a painting led inquiry that investigates the diversity of environments around regional NSW.

Ms Imeson went to school at Trinity in Lismore and studied a Degree in Visual Arts at Southern Cross University.

She said her project aims to develop images that pushed beyond the desire to create a visual sameness, moving away from the representational.

"Growing up in regional NSW I have developed a deep appreciation for Australia's great outdoors and am intrigued by nature,” Ms Imeson said.

"I am determined to mature these values into a comprehensive understanding of the natural world, articulated with brush marks and colours.”

Utilising both en plein air painting techniques and studio work, Emily's arts practice documents her experience of being in the world.

"Methods of embodiment, observations, and documentation, have created endless inspiration and guide new ways to re-connect with the land. Spending time in one place allows a truth to reveal itself; textures, colours, flora, and fauna are uncovered. Understanding these elements in multiple landscapes has allowed me to create and share a contemporary archive of regional NSW.”

Emily is the recipient of an Arts NSW Young Regional Artist Scholarship, valued $10,000 enabling her to explore regional NSW landscapes and connect with established artists and art foundations.

Emily will continue her research and travels throughout NSW until mid-2018.

"I recreate and redefine the landscape as perceived by engagement, these paintings search to describe Australian geographical identities, and the constant changes of nature,” Ms Imeson said.

Experienced Landscapes opens Friday July 7 from 6pm-8pm at The Lone Goat Gallery, Byron Bay and runs until July 26.