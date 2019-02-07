Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emiliano Sala’s plane was supposed to have a different pilot.
Emiliano Sala’s plane was supposed to have a different pilot.
Soccer

Body recovered from footballer’s crashed plane

by Staff Writer
7th Feb 2019 11:21 AM

A body seen in the wreckage of the plane carrying Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala has been successfully recovered.

The small plane carrying Cardiff City striker Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, was found off the coast of Alderney in the English Channel on Sunday.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch said robot subs were used in "challenging conditions" to pull the body out of the water "in as dignified a way as possible", The Sun reports.

It has not yet been revealed whether the body was the Argentinian footballer or British pilot.

More to come

More Stories

body recovered editors picks emiliano sala football plane wreckage

Top Stories

    $5 and $10 tasting plates at delicious Lismore CBD event

    premium_icon $5 and $10 tasting plates at delicious Lismore CBD event

    News THOUSANDS of people are expected to flock to one of the city's most popular (and tasty) festivals.

    • 7th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Home abandoned during flood now a safe haven

    premium_icon Home abandoned during flood now a safe haven

    News Sincere thanks for home-owner for help with flood damage

    • 7th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Lismore's latest pitch to become sporting hub

    premium_icon Lismore's latest pitch to become sporting hub

    Politics Lismore's Albert Park Baseball Complex on schedule and budget