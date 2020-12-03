Menu
Firefighters have been called to an incident in the Tweed.
Emergency workers called to North Coast service station

Jessica Lamb
3rd Dec 2020 3:40 PM
UPDATE 4PM:

FIRE crews responded to a 000 call just before 12.40pm today to reports of a vehicle's fuel tank leaking about 50L of diesel.

A NSW Fire and Rescue service spokesman said firefighters were able to stop the leak with 300L saved in the ruptured tank which was then decanted.

The entry from the M1 into the Chinderah Service station was closed until just before 4pm.

Emergency services have now left the scene.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services have worked to contain a diesel spill at a North Coast service station.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said police and firefighters had been called to the Chinderah BP service station about 1.20pm today.

It is understood a car fuel tank ruptured and the area was closed off to be made safe.

More to come.

