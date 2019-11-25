EMERGENCY WARNING: Fires merge to burn through large areas

WALL OF SMOKE: An aerial image of the Myall Creek Rd bushfire, which is still burning out of control and burnt approximately 79,000ha.

WALL OF SMOKE: An aerial image of the Myall Creek Rd bushfire, which is still burning out of control and burnt approximately 79,000ha. NSW RFS Northern Rivers

WHAT WE KNOW:

Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge fire: EMERGENCY WARNING, out of control. The Myall Creek Road fire has merged with the Banyabba fire near Banyabba Trail and Sportsmans Creek Firetrail.

Mt Nardi fire: Advice, being controlled, impacting areas around Terania Creek, Tuntable Ck, Tuntable Falls, Huonbrook, Federal.

Wardell fire: Advice level, under control.

Border Trail, Woodenbong: Advice, remains out of control.

Summerland Way closed between Mt Lindesay and Qld border

Bungawalbin/Whiporie Rd is closed due to fire, between Moonem/New Italy Rd and the Summerland Way

Smoke impacting visibilty on the Summerland Way at Myrtle Ck, and the Pacific Highway at New Italy.

Summerland Way Casino to Grafton between Ellangowan Rd and Clarence Way is closed in both directions.

The Pacific Highway is currently open. Check Live Traffic for updates.

Important contact information during the bushfires:

Call 000 in an emergency

People in affected areas should register online with Register Find Reunite.

Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For general information and assistance call the Public Information Inquiry Centre on 1800 227 228.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to the RFS website for update.

Listen to your local radio stations, especially the ABC, and monitor the NSW Police Facebook site.

THE bushfire at Myall Creek Rd has escalated to Emergency Warning.

Residents in surrounds of the Bora Ridge fire should take precaution today as strong north to north easterly winds could push the fire towards the Clarence and North Arm River.

A bush fire is burning in a large area between Bora Ridge in the north and west of the Pacific Highway, north of the Clarence River and in the Summerland Way area.

The fire has burnt approximately 79,000 hectares.

SITUATION

A RFS spokeswoman said the fire continues to spread on multiple fronts and has now burnt in excess of 79,000 ha.

"The fire is still burning to the east of the Pacific highway, north of Woombah as well as to the west of the Pacific highway around the Mororo road and Ashby areas," she said.

"The western side of the fire continues burning in the Mount Marsh and Old Tenterfield road areas west of Whiporie.

"Under the predicted strong northerly winds, the fire is expected to spread south and is likely to reach Woombah and surrounds today. This includes areas around Woombah, Iluka, Mororo road, Tullymorgan, Mangrove Creek Road, Gallagher's Lane areas.

"People in these areas need to activate their Bushfire Survival Plans and if your plan is to leave, leave this morning towards Maclean or Grafton, before conditions deteriorate.

"Firefighting Crews will continue to actively defend property and infrastructure in challenging conditions, supported by water bombing aircraft and heavy machinery.

"Stay alert, monitor conditions and check your bushfire survival plan and be prepared to take action."

The Pacific Highway and the Summerland Way are currently open, but be aware that roads may be closed at short notice.

Current Situation

The fire is burning over a large area around Mount Marsh, Tullymorgan and Mororo Road and north of the Woombah area.

Fire activity has increased on the southern edge of the fire under strengthening north to north easterly winds. This will push the fire in a southerly direction towards the Clarence/North Arm River.

The Myall Creek Road fire has merged with the Banyabba fire near Banyabba Trail and Sportsmans Creek Firetrail.

The Pacific Highway is currently open. Check Live Traffic for updates.

Advice

If you are in the areas of Tullymorgan, Mororo Road and Woombah and the surrounding areas, continue to monitor conditions and know what you will do if the fire threatens.

If you are in the areas of Mount Marsh, Six Mile Swamp Road, Fullers Road, Whiporie, Camira Creek and Old Tenterfield Road, continue to monitor conditions.

If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

Check www.livetraffic.com for road information.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000).

Other Information