Fire burns towards Tenterfield, emergency warning issued

AN OUT of control fire is burning towards Tenterfield, prompting an Emergency warning from the Rural Fire Service and a call for residents to monitor the situation after.

The fire is burning west of Tenterfield on Kildare Road.

A NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman said the fire is burning in strong winds in an easterly direction towards Tenterfield, and is currently five to 10km away from the township.

Another week, another fire at the edge of Tenterfield. No details known yet, being fanned by strong westerly winds. 1:36pm Oct 8. pic.twitter.com/BC7Dp3xMFm — isaacfloyd (@isaacfloyd13) October 8, 2019

This fire has been elevated to an emergency warning and residents in the Kildare Road and west Tenterfield areas are to shelter in place as the fire approaches.

Monitor conditions in your area. Under strong winds, embers may be blown ahead of the fire front, creating spot fires. These spot fires may threaten your home earlier than the predicted main fire front.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

More to come.