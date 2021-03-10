Emergency volunteers’ rapid respond to storm damage

CALLED TO ACTION: On Tuesday March 9, members of the SES Lismore City Unit assisted residents across Goonellabah, Clunes and Richmond Hill after a vicious storm caused trees to crashed onto houses and across roads. File Photo.

CALLED TO ACTION: On Tuesday March 9, members of the SES Lismore City Unit assisted residents across Goonellabah, Clunes and Richmond Hill after a vicious storm caused trees to crashed onto houses and across roads. File Photo.

With numerous trees brought down on roofs and roads as a vicious storm struck the Northern Rivers on Tuesday night, emergency services combined their efforts to assist the community.

As strong winds whipped numerous trees onto homes and highways, nearly 1000 lightning strikes illuminated the pelting rain and some areas lost power, volunteers from the State Emergency Service and Rural Fire Service attended dozens of call for assistance.

Lismore City SES Acting Unit Commander, Lacy Loloa, said as of 10am on Wednesday March 10, they had received almost 40 requests for help.

“We had 37 jobs last night, the first one came in at 5.59pm for a tree down,” she said.

“Then from 7.45pm our team comprising three crews and 10 members in total were out until after midnight, mostly around the areas of Clunes, Goonellabah and Richmond Hill for trees on houses and blocking driveways.”

Ms Lacy said assistance provided by Rural Fire Service Alphadale Brigade was invaluable.

“Alphadale RFS helped us out a lot,” she said.

“The majority of jobs were out at Clunes which seemed to be hit the hardest.”

RFS Far North Coast Superintendent David Cooke said while they had numerous calls, it came down to three major jobs.

He said the crews from Byron Bay, Federal, Clunes and Mullumbimby brigades did sensational work.

“There were trees down everywhere at Clunes,” he said.

“On the Lismore-Bangalow Road at Springvale there was a tree down on a truck but no-one injured, there was another tree down in Eureka and a third incident on the MI at Ewingsdale.

”We assisted the other agencies and the Roads Management Service had heavy equipment and our people worked through until around 1.30am today.”

Superintendent Cooke said while his area saw less damage, it was a good team effort between all the services.

At RFS Northern Zone, Inspector Boyd Townsend agreed Alphadale Rural Fire Brigade did great work clearing the Bruxner Highway from debris at Goonellabah, Wollongbar and some other local roads further north.

Residents also took to social media to praise and give heartfelt thanks.

Donna Condon posted: “Big kudos to the awesome Clunes RFS team, who worked into the night clearing fallen trees from roads while we were safely tucked up in bed.”

Renata Phelps posted; “A huge thank you to you guys! We had a tree come down across our drive before the storms hit. We assumed there was no way you would make it here tonight after the storm went through. But your amazing team are out there after midnight with the saws ripping. Thank you so much.”

Margaret Weatherby posted: “SES helped us last night at Richmond Hill. They helped us much as they could and then went off to a more urgent work. I am sure they didn’t get much sleep. Thank you from us as well.”