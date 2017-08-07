FLOOD REVIEW: Emergency Sub Plan 10 years old

SES crews search and rescue people who were stranded in the houses in North Lismore.

IT WAS revealed in a recent independent flood review it has been more than 10 years since Lismore's Emergency Sub Plan had been completely updated.

The three volume plan outlines agency procedures, flood history and emergency operations, which were last updated in 2006.

The flood review, completed by former NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Dave Owens and NSW SES Commissioner Mark Smethurst, recommended after such an enormous flood event the plan should be reviewed.

Commissioner Smethurst said the update to the Emergency Sub Plans should be completed by December this year.

"Flood plans take a lot of time to keep updated across the state by councils with the support of the SES, if things haven't changed then there is no need to update the plan," Commissioner Smethurst said

"We are working hard and the Northern Rivers is a priority area for us to make sure everything is up to date."

Acting Regional Controller Richmond SES, Wayne Pettit, said while there hasn't been an official update to the plan, they are constantly altering the 'live' sections of the Sub Plan.

Volume One: Is about arrangements, who does what in a flood to support the NSW SES. This section was last updated in 2013.

"It not only outlines what we do, it also outlines what other agencies including councils, family and community services, the fire brigade, police and everyone else who has a part," Mr Pettit said.

According to Mr Pettit sections two and three are considered to be the 'live' portions of the report and are constantly being updated by the council and local SES to manage flood procedures.

Volume Two: "To put in simple terms is like a volume of flood history."

This section will be the longest to update and is said to contribute to why the review is not due until December 2017.

"The reason volume two will take some time to update, as it is quite a long process for all the data and intelligence that was gathered during the event to filter into flood studies and alike."

Volume Three: Is the NSW SES plan on how to respond to a flood emergency and is informed by volume two.

While it is important to the SES to update these procedures immediately, their other main concern is communication in times of these natural disasters.

Commissioner Smethurst said the key is to have accurate information being sent out on a regular basis.

"What we actually spoke about is how do we get the information out to everybody," Commissioner Smethurst said

"Not everyone will have access to the internet during times like this so we spoke about how the teams go at reaching out to the community."

"Doing door knocking, handing out leaflets, messages going out via SMS, social media, in the newspaper, on websites and through TV."