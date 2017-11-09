Menu
Emergency services retrieve car from Ballina creek

Emergency services at the Emigrant Creek boat ramp.
Emergency services at the Emigrant Creek boat ramp. Graham Broadhead
Claudia Jambor
EMERGENCY services have scoured a Ballina creek to retrieve a person who reportedly drove a car into the water.

Police confirmed a call was made last night to Ballina police station with information about a possible self-harm incident at Emigrant Creek.

It is understood the person, whose age and gender is unknown at this stage, and car had been missing for at least a day.

Preliminary searches of the creek were conducted by police rescue last night shortly after the call was made.

About 9am this morning, police said the State Emergency Service and Ballina Jet Boat Rescue have been called into assist with the search.

It is understood the car has now been pulled out of the creek.

The Emigrant Creek carpark near the boat ramp is closed off as the incident continues.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

