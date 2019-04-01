Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three RFS crews dispatched to the scene
Three RFS crews dispatched to the scene
Breaking

Emergency services on scene following crash

Jenna Thompson
Rebecca Lollback
by and
1st Apr 2019 11:29 AM

Emergency services have responded to an incident at Baryulgil, NSW this morning.

Three Rural Fire Service crews were dispatched to the Lionsville Rd bridge, west of Baryulgil after reports of a single-vehicle-incident.

However, once arriving at the scene, their services were no longer required.

Police are still on scene and are investigating the circumstances which led to the incident.

It is understood the vehicle has left the bridge and landed in the Clarence River.

More information as it comes to hand.

A single-vehicle incident has occurred near Baryulgil
A single-vehicle incident has occurred near Baryulgil Google Maps
baryulgil clarence valley crash emergency services police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    First glimpse of winter takes Northern Rivers by surprise

    premium_icon First glimpse of winter takes Northern Rivers by surprise

    Weather WE knew a cool change was coming, but why so sudden?

    • 1st Apr 2019 11:49 AM
    How a trip to the beach ended in parent's worst nightmare

    How a trip to the beach ended in parent's worst nightmare

    News Her precious 15-year-old is still on life support

    Noise, pollution to be monitored at asphalt plant

    premium_icon Noise, pollution to be monitored at asphalt plant

    Council News The council will seek "impartial data" on the Alstonville facility

    REVEALED: The richest and poorest suburbs in our area

    premium_icon REVEALED: The richest and poorest suburbs in our area

    News New data shows massive differences on the Northern Rivers