A woman is being assessed by paramedics after apparently falling from a roof. Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advoc

A WOMAN is being assessed by paramedics after an incident in Ballina this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to River St about 10am.

He said a woman was believed to have fallen "a number of metres” from a roof.

He said the extent of her injuries were unclear, but police have also been called to the scene.

Paramedics remained at the scene as of 10.30am.