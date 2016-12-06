One in hospital following car rollover

UPDATE 9am: A WOMAN has been hospitalised after her car rolled on Bangalow Road this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene at Bangalow at 8.10am.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

TUESDAY 8.50am: MOTORISTS are being warned that a car crash could effect traffic on the Northern Rivers this morning.

Live Traffic NSW reports that the crash occurred on Lismore/Bangalow Road near Stewarts Road at Nashua just before 8.30am.

It is not yet clear if more than one car is involved and if anyone is injured.