FIRE: NSW Fire and Rescue are attending an incident in Tuncester. Trevor Veale
Emergency services responding to fire

Jackie Munro
by
26th Jul 2019 1:26 PM
UPDATE, 1.30pm

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said crews were called to a Rifle Range Road sawmill today at 12.55pm following reports of a fire smouldering in a piece of saw-milling machinery.

She said a Lismore crew attended the incident and are currently ensuring there is no sign of fire.

Original story

EMERGENCY services are responding to a fire in Tuncester this afternoon.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed crews were responding to a fire at Rifle Range Road.

The NSW Rural Fire Service is also en-route to the incident, which is listed as a structure fire on Fires Near Me.

More to come.

