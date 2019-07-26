Emergency services responding to fire

FIRE: NSW Fire and Rescue are attending an incident in Tuncester.

FIRE: NSW Fire and Rescue are attending an incident in Tuncester. Trevor Veale

UPDATE, 1.30pm

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said crews were called to a Rifle Range Road sawmill today at 12.55pm following reports of a fire smouldering in a piece of saw-milling machinery.

She said a Lismore crew attended the incident and are currently ensuring there is no sign of fire.

Original story

EMERGENCY services are responding to a fire in Tuncester this afternoon.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed crews were responding to a fire at Rifle Range Road.

The NSW Rural Fire Service is also en-route to the incident, which is listed as a structure fire on Fires Near Me.

More to come.