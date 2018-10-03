Emergency services respond to truck, pedestrian collision

The scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a truck on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom near Centenary Dr.

EMERGENCY services have responded to reports of a collision between a truck and a pedestrian on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom this evening.

The collision occurred around 6.20pm, and has closed one lane of northbound traffic.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to exercise caution in the area.

All northbound lanes are now closed due to this incident. Traffic being diverted into Four Mile Lane.

All northbound lanes are now closed due to this incident. Traffic being diverted into Four Mile Lane.

