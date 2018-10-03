Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a truck on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom near Centenary Dr.
The scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a truck on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom near Centenary Dr. Caitlan Charles
Breaking

Emergency services respond to truck, pedestrian collision

Jarrard Potter
by
3rd Oct 2018 6:21 PM

EMERGENCY services have responded to reports of a collision between a truck and a pedestrian on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom this evening.

The collision occurred around 6.20pm, and has closed one lane of northbound traffic.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to exercise caution in the area.

MORE TO COME.

A truck and pedestrian have collided on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom near Centenary Dr this evening.
A truck and pedestrian have collided on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom near Centenary Dr this evening. Live Traffic NSW
breaking news live traffic nsw pacific highway
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Universal Medicine not a 'socially harmful cult', court told

    premium_icon Universal Medicine not a 'socially harmful cult', court told

    News Lawyer says blogger accused of defaming Serge Benhayon 'cherry-picked' small group to support her case

    Why chat room child groomer was spared jail

    premium_icon Why chat room child groomer was spared jail

    Crime “It was a complete and utter shock when he was arrested”

    FINAL SERVICE: Beloved church closes its doors

    FINAL SERVICE: Beloved church closes its doors

    News Emotional residents aren't ready to let the building go

    Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    News Festival site and quarry issued penalty notices

    Local Partners