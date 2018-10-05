Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are attending a plane crash in Stawell, Victoria.
Police are attending a plane crash in Stawell, Victoria.
Breaking

Two seriously injured in plane crash

5th Oct 2018 1:50 PM

BREAKING

EMERGENCY services are working on two people after their plane crashed into a field near Stawell in west Victoria.

A Victoria Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the field in Black Range around 12.40pm to reports of a plane crash.

One person is being treated at the scene with a facial injury and is in a serious condition.

The second is in a critical condition.

The spokeswoman said two air ambulance helicopters had been dispatched to help the pair.

A Victoria Police spokesman said officers arrived to the scene just after 1pm and are still working through the scene.

More to come.

editors picks emergency plane crash services west victoria

Top Stories

    Teen faces court over terrifying attack on Lismore woman

    premium_icon Teen faces court over terrifying attack on Lismore woman

    Crime THE 17-year-old entered the woman's home while she slept, then threatened her with a knife and sexually assaulted her.

    • 5th Oct 2018 2:50 PM
    Armed robbery arrest after six-month investigation

    Armed robbery arrest after six-month investigation

    News He is accused of threatening owner, patrons of a Casino hotel

    $6 million sports hub will impress all codes

    premium_icon $6 million sports hub will impress all codes

    News This will ensure Lismore stays number one for regional sport

    Check out Kyogle's newest hairdressing salon

    premium_icon Check out Kyogle's newest hairdressing salon

    Business "It feels amazing and scary ... I'm really happy"

    Local Partners