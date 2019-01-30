Menu
Five teenage boys are left serious injuries after becoming trapped inside a vehicle after it rolled over at Mt Tamborine this morning.
Five teens injured after car rollover in Hinterland

by Emily Halloran
30th Jan 2019 9:15 AM

FIVE teenage boys have serious injuries following a vehicle rollover at Tamborine Mountain this morning.

Emergency services were called to Beacon Road about 5.45am and found the five people were trapped inside the vehicle.

Firefighters cut through the metal to remove two passengers who were trapped.

They had all sustained serious injuries and were assessed by paramedics on scene.

Four of the boys were transported to Gold Coast University Hospital by road.

Two were in a serious but stable condition.

Another, was in a serious condition with significant arm injuries.

A forth person had head and shoulder injuries.

The fifth boy was left with serious head and chest injuries and was air-lifted to the Royal Childrenâ€™s Hospital in a critical conditional.

Two rescue helicopters were tasked assist.

Police have closed one lane and have asked motorists to seek an alternative route.

Local diversions have been made for school buses and local traffic travelling to Tamborine Mountain College.

Forensic crash investigators are in attendance.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are on scene, as well as Queensland police and Queensland Ambulance Service.

More to come.

