FIRE: Emergency services crews are on scene at a house fire at Dyraaba St, Casino.
FIRE: Emergency services crews are on scene at a house fire at Dyraaba St, Casino. Jackie Munro
Casino house fully engulfed in fire

Jackie Munro
by
25th Apr 2019 12:08 PM
UPDATE 12.25pm: A FAMILY home in Dyraaba Street, Casino is fully engulfed by fire as multiple fire crews work to contain the fire.

There is a lot of smoke from the fire and the road is closed.

Ambulance crews are also on scene as fire crews work to undertake property protection work.

The fire appears to have jumped the railway line.

UPDATE 12.19pm: FIRES Near Me are reporting an out of control structure fire in Dyraaba Street, Casino.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a house fire in Casino.

A firefighter from Lismore Fire station said crews are attending the fire in Casino.

The spokesman said they had sent a truck from Lismore to the scene and were waiting for more information.

