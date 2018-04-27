Menu
Police are attending a car accident in Woolgoolga.
Emergency services on scene in Woolgoolga

Rachel Vercoe
by
27th Apr 2018 9:30 AM

POLICE, the fire brigade, doctors and nurses are on scene after a car accident in Beach Street, Woolgoolga.

Witness Andrew Richards said an older lady has put her foot on the accelerator instead of the brake when parking and mounted the curb outside the Woolgoogla coastal chemist.

Andrew notified the doctors and nurses in a local practice who came to the scene to assist.

"The car is punched in a bit on the front and is parked on the footpath, blocked by a post.

"I feel really sorry for her, it's just one of those things," Andrew said.

