Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSHFIRE: QFES is monitoring a bushfire burning near Allan Road, Conway.
BUSHFIRE: QFES is monitoring a bushfire burning near Allan Road, Conway.
News

Emergency services monitor bushfire in Conway

Claudia Alp
by
5th Nov 2018 1:41 PM

FIREFIGHTERS are monitoring a bushfire burning near Allan Road, Conway, east of Proserpine.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson said there was no exact knowledge as to how the fire started, but it was believed to have begun during storm activity on October 17.

The spokesperson said the fire was inaccessible due to the terrain, but QPWS had been working with the local, rural fire brigade to manage it.

There is no threat to property at this time, however smoke may affect Conway, Conway Beach, Wilson Beach and surrounds.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said if affected, residents should close windows and doors.

Anyone suffering from a respiratory condition should keep medication close by.

Motorists have been advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero immediately.　

bushfire conway proserpine qfes whitsundays

Top Stories

    Ballina beaches reopen after shark attack

    Ballina beaches reopen after shark attack

    News SURF life savers will continue surveillance at local beaches after a 43-year-old man was bitten by a 2.6m white shark.

    • 8th Nov 2018 9:15 AM
    Shark nets 'not effective': scientist responds to attack

    premium_icon Shark nets 'not effective': scientist responds to attack

    Environment "Healthy marine ecosystem” is "going to support predators"

    10-year-old girl approached by man in white car

    10-year-old girl approached by man in white car

    News The man opened the door of his car and asked the girl to get in

    School captain says HSC is 'deeply flawed'

    premium_icon School captain says HSC is 'deeply flawed'

    Education One North Coast school captain questions the entire education system

    Local Partners