NSW ambulance.
Emergency services called to Pacific Highway crash

Aisling Brennan
9th Oct 2020 5:49 PM

TRAFFIC is expected to be delayed heading northbound on the Pacific Highway this evening following a collision between a truck and a car.

Live Traffic is reporting the incident occurred shortly after 4.15pm on Friday, October 9, on the Pacific Motorway approaching Taramind Dr, near Tintenbar.

It is understood emergency services and Transport NSW are on the scene.

One lane of northbound traffic has been closed.

Drivers can expect some delay if heading north and are encouraged to allow for extra travel time.

