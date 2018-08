Emergency services have been called to a crash in Goonellabah.

EMERGENCY services have been called to a multiple vehicle crash.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer David Henderson said they were called to an incident on the corner of Fischer and Duke Sts in Goonellabah shortly before 11am.

He said a 35-year-old woman was initially believed to be trapped, but may not be confined in the vehicle.

Paramedics have been called to the scene and NSW Ambulance has been approached for comment.