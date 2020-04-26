Menu
BREAKING: Helicopter on route to airlift teen

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Apr 2020 1:43 PM | Updated: 1:55 PM
UPDATE 1.50PM:

A HELICOPTER is on route to Foreshores to airlift a teenage boy to hospital following a traffic crash earlier this afternoon. 

Emergency services were called to Turkey Beach and Donaldsons Rd where a teenager has significantly injured his arm. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the vehicle was an all terrain vehicle, believed to be a golf buggy.

More to come. 

EARLIER 1.39PM:

QUEENSLAND Police services has confirmed a young man has been involved in a traffic crash with injury. 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the man's injury is serious but not fatal. 

More to come. 

EARLIER 1.27PM: 

EMERGENCY services are heading to Turkey Beach Rd and Donaldsons Rd where it is believed a teenager has been involved in a buggy accident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said ambulance services are on route now.

More to come.

