Truck, car involved in crash in wet conditions

CAR CRASH: An ambulance was called to a car crash involving a truck and a car at Brunswick Heads around 7.30am on Friday. Mark Ross & Leah Ross Mullum RFS

A TRUCK and car have crashed at Brunswick Heads this morning.

An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said the two vehicles collided on Gulgan St around 7.30am.

She said there appeared to be no-one injured in the crash.

"The truck versus car incident has one ambulance crew on scene," she said.

"There are no injuries, no-one has been transported."

It is understood Rural Fire Service is also on scene.

"Police are there undertaking traffic control," she said.

"Tow trucks are also on scene."

Drivers are urged to be extra cautious in the wet conditions.